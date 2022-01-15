Doug Gottlieb reacts to the latest round of firings in the NFL. Doug focuses on Brian Flores getting fired from his job in Miami and compares it to what happened with Vic Fangio in Denver. He breaks down why their shortcomings came down to their issues at quarterback, as Flores’ treatment of Tua Tagovailoa differed too heavily from what the team’s front office wanted to do, creating an unwinnable situation for Flores in Miami.

