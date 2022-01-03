On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to the Tennesse Titans and talk about the Dolphins being eliminated from the playoffs. They talk about the poor performance from the Dolphins offense and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in this game. They also debate if Tua is the long-term answer for the Dolphins at quarterback heading into 2022 and can Brian Flores and Chris Grier count on him to lead this team to the playoffs next season. They talk about the key moments in this game that cost Miami a win and look ahead to next week’s game vs New England. Plus, with the Dolphins season ending next week, the guys discuss the big decisions the Dolphins have to make this offseason in re-shaping this team. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.





