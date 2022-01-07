In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network, Carter and Jorge recap the Dolphins’ big loss to the Titans, they look ahead to the Dolphins-Patriots game this week as well. Carter talks about his Docu-series on Tua, they have the Power Rankings Rumble and attempt giveaway #3. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.
TuAmigos Podcast: And the Fat Lady Sings!
