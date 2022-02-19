The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have hired former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as their linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant coach. In 2022 the Steelers will travel to Miami to play the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium which will now have a ton of national attention around that game. Brian Flores has an open lawsuit vs the NFL and accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross that he was told to lose on purpose in 2019 and the reason he didn’t was why he was eventually fired in 2021. Also, in Pittsburgh Brian Flores will be reunited with Minkah Fitzpatrick. Minkah requested a trade out of Miami in 2019 for feeling he wasn’t being used correctly by Flores and the Dolphins coaches.

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Miami and Hard Rock Stadium in 2022 to play the Dolphins. A game that will get a TON of attention and I would guess for sure would be a Thursday Night or Monday Night football game pic.twitter.com/QCAshxQu4T — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 19, 2022

Pittsburgh at Miami MNF Week 1. Make it happen @NFL — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 19, 2022