Gaby Urrutia of 247 Sports and 247 Canes is reporting that Miami Dolphins legend and NFL Hall of Fame player Jason Taylor has joined the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff in an “off the field position.” He will be part of the staff in an analyst role.

