“Time is certain, but the end is always near.”

This is a quote from Jim Morrison, and this can be used for current Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Miami has been active this offseason, with their blockbuster trade for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill being the most talked-about move.

The addition of fellow wideout Cedrick Wilson and the impressive rookie season from Jaylen Waddle has raised doubts over Parker’s time in Miami. Is this the end for him in South Beach?

Injuries A Constant Hindrance

Parker was drafted 14th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The only receivers to be taken ahead of him were Amari Cooper (fourth overall) and draft bust Kevin White (seventh overall).

He arrived in the league off the back of four years in college with Louisville. In that time, he recorded 2,775 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns from 156 receptions. This works out to be a touchdown every 4.72 receptions and an average of 17.8 yards per reception.

However, he has only had one campaign during his seven-year NFL career, where he has played the entire season. Injuries have been a massive factor in Parker’s Dolphins career.

His 2019 season was the one where he played every game, and this remains his most productive, with 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Aside from 2019, he has never had more than five touchdowns in a season. With three receivers who possess better or similar numbers and can be relied on to stay healthy, the chances of Parker getting snaps are fairly low. The Dolphins will likely offload him and if he plays for Miami in 2022 it will be as a 4th WR.

Parker’s Trade Value

So, what could Miami realistically get for a player such as Parker?

A first-round pick is seemingly out of the question with his injury record, but a second may be feasible. Despite this, it is most likely that Parker could be traded in exchange for a third or fourth-round pick or, at a stretch, perhaps a fifth.

Regarding teams that could be interested, the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs’ need for a receiver and the chance to play with either Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes in a quest for a ring would presumably be the destinations most attractive to the player himself.

Parker may want to go to a team where he gets the lion-share of receptions, but this would be a hard find for Parker as most teams in the NFL have a number one wideout they can rely upon to stay healthy.

With the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Green Bay, maybe he would be WR1 in Lambeau Field, but it is hard to see the Packers not having a trick up their sleeve.

The Houston Texans could be a team that fancy taking a punt by adding Parker to a depleted roster. With Brandin Cooks their only recognizable receiver, Parker would most likely be one of the go-to-guys.

The other team in the NFL where Parker has an excellent chance to be the WR1 is the Atlanta Falcons, and this represents Parker’s best chance of doing that. The current WR1 on their depth chart, according to ESPN.com, is Olamide Zaccheaus, who had three touchdowns and 406 yards.

Atlanta is taking a $40 million cap hit in 2022 from quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract even after his trade to the Indianapolis Colts but Parker’s cap hit is less than $9 million in 2022.

Parker may have his injury concerns, but when he’s 100%, he’s a good receiver. They will find it tough to get anyone else into the building with his talent and that small of a cap hit. They could even trade Parker and draft a receiver in a class full of brilliant prospects.

Only five Dolphins receivers have had more yards for the organization than Parker (4,727), and it is a shame that he couldn’t have stayed healthy more often as he would have gotten into the top five.

Despite this, the time feels right for Parker to be traded and move on to pastures new.