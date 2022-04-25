ESPN has Mel and Todd, and we here at DolphinsTalk.com have Tom and Mike! This is our seventh annual dueling first-round NFL mock draft with each of our picks for the entire first round. We do not make any trades, and we pick Round 1 as it sits today. Tom and I also did these independently of each other. Even though the Dolphins don’t have a first-round draft pick this year, we will keep this tradition alive and go head to head to see who is the ultimate draft guru!

Follow along and keep score to see who gets the most correct come night one on Thursday, April 28th!

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom- Aiden Hutchison, DE Michigan: The Jags would be crazy to pass on this type of talent. Hutchison has comparisons to Nick Bosa. That’s enough to warrant the 1st overall pick.

Mike- Travon Walker, DE, Georgia: It is a coin toss on if it’s Walker or Hutchinson with the first pick. Walker has been a riser on draft boards since his season ended. I think he goes #1 overall, but if not, no later than #2.

2. Detroit Lions

Tom- Travon Walker, DE Georgia: The Lions would probably want to trade down here. But if they stay, Walker is a freak athlete. He will make the Lions’ defense much better in a position of need.

Mike- Aiden Hutchinson, DE Michigan: Dan Campbell gets his knee cap biter and brings a kid from the home state, which will make Lions fans happy!

3. Houston Texans

Tom- Ahmad (Sauce) Gardner, CB Cincinnati: Another scenario where a team would love to trade down to a QB needy team. But they will run to the podium to select Gardner. His size and speed make him versatile to play in any scheme. Lovie Smith covets zone corners. Sauce is best in class.

Mike-Evan Neal, OT Alabama: Nick Caserio, the Houston GM, is as old school as it gets. He will draft someone at a premium position (OT, CB, QB, or Edge Rusher). The Houston offensive line is horrible, and to be able to bookend Tunsil and Neal would be two foundational pieces in building Houston back as a real team.

4. New York Jets

Tom- Evan Neal, OT Alabama: The Jets are looking to do a re-do as former first-round pick Mekhi Becton has been rumored to either kick to RT or LG. Evan Neal is an absolute beast and should give Zach Wilson some extra time in the pocket.

Mike-Ahmad (Sauce) Gardner, CB Cincinnati: Jets Fans and the New York Media will L-O-V-E Sauce Gardner. This kid has a big personality that will make him one of today’s more popular NYC athletes. Plus, it fills a massive need for the Jets.

5. New York Giants

Tom- Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE Oregon: Giants desperately need to upgrade their defensive front. Thibodeaux has an excellent motor and sets the edge well on run plays. Joe Schoen will have a great start as GM with this pick.

Mike-Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE Oregon: The Giants’ pass rush is awful, so this pick is a no-brainer.

6. Carolina Panthers

Tom- Malik Willis, QB Liberty: First QB comes off the board as Carolina takes a developmental QB in Willis. He may not be the elite QB that Dave Tepper has been craving, but Willis has all the tools to become one. He should start mid-year if Darnold struggles.

Mike- Malik Willis, QB Liberty: This is a weak QB class, but Willis has all the skills you want in a quarterback. He won’t help in 2022, and he will need to be brought along slowly. But you hope you aren’t picking this high again in a long time, and you get the first quarterback off the board and the one you want, so they have to make that move here.

7. New York Giants

Tom- Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame: Joe Schoen just blew his quad out running quickly. Hamilton is an elite safety that, again, like Thibodeaux, helps this defense improve right away. He seems like he is a Derwin James/Minkah Fitzpatrick crossbreed. Easy selection.

Mike- Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State: The Giants’ offensive line is as bad as the Dolphins. The Andrew Thomas pick in 2020 hasn’t worked out thus far. They need to keep trying to fix that offensive line to give Daniel Jones a final fair chance. With their two picks in the Top 10, the Giants beef up both the O-line and D-line.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Tom- Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State: With Calvin Ridley gone for the season and Kyle Pitts, their only target, Garrett Wilson is an easy pick to make. He will give Mariota at least a chance to succeed this season.

Mike- Jermaine Johnson, DE Florida State: The Falcons need a WR in the worst way, but this is a deep WR class, and they can get a good one in Round 2. The Falcons also have zero pass rush, and Johnson helps solve that problem. This is a spot as well to keep an eye on. Atlanta could go QB and reach one of these guys to have sit behind Mariota.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Tom- Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State: The Seahawks finally upgrade the OL after trading Russell Wilson. Whoever the new QB will be this season and beyond will be thrilled. Ikem falling to 9 is also too much value to pass up.

Mike- Charles Cross, OT Mississippi State: With Duane Brown not under contract, the Seahawks need an offensive tackle in the worst way.

10. New York Jets

Tom- Jordan Davis, DT Georgia: This isn’t the most significant need here for the Jets but adding a mammoth DT next to Quinnen Williams is hard for Joe Douglas to pass on. He is very good against the run and can sometimes line up outside to rush the QB.

Mike- Jameson Williams, WR Alabama: The Jets won’t be good this year, so they can wait for Williams to come back from his ACL injury and not rush him. He is the best WR in this draft; the Jets make a smart move here and get a steal even if he isn’t ready for the start of the 2022 season.

11. Washington Commanders

Tom- Drake London, WR USC: The first-ever pick for the Commanders is a skill position guy in London. After trading for Carson Wentz, London is needed to help the offense go. But also a good replacement if they decide to trade McLaurin in the near future.

Mike- Derek Stingley Jr, CB LSU: This is a BPA pick and someone who can help the Commanders secondary ASAP. Washington needs a WR, but they can get that in Round 2. Stingley Jr. falling in their lap is the best news this organization has had in a long time with all of the off-the-field drama they have going on.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Tom- Derek Stingley Jr, CB LSU: Vikings have to get by the Packers, and you need elite corners to counter Aaron Rodgers. Stingley Jr has the prototype build and elite ball skills. He could be the Vikes version of Xavien Howard when it comes to ball skills.

Mike- Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame: This is another case of BPA, and it also fills a need to help fix the Vikings’ woeful secondary. Hamilton is a solid player who will step in Day 1 and start for the Vikings.

13. Houston Texans

Tom- Charles Cross, OT Mississippi State: The Texans could use Cross to pair with Laremy Tunsil. Not sure who will play left or right tackle, but giving Davis Mills two solid bookends is the best thing to do for Lovie in year one.

Mike- Drake London, WR USC: Houston needs some firepower on offense. You give Davis Mills a big weapon, and if you move on from Davis Mills in a year, your next QB of the future has a big-time weapon waiting for him.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Tom- Jermaine Johnson, DE Florida State: Another year, another defensive player in the first round for John Harbaugh. Johnson should slot in as an immediate starter. He has an upper echelon skill set and plays with a ton of heart.

Mike- Trent McDuffie, CB Washington: The Ravens need help at CB badly, and McDuffie is the best CB on the board at this point. The Ravens had just 9 INTs and allowed the 5th most passing TD’s in the league last season.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom- Jameson Williams, WR Alabama: No secret, the Eagles are looking to upgrade at WR. After drafting Devonta Smith last year, they bring in his former teammate, Williams. He, like Smith, is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. This gives Jalen Hurts all he needs to prove himself to be their long-term QB.

Mike- Jordan Davis, DT Georgia: The Eagles could go WR here, and they would rather have a DE than a DT, but there isn’t a DE here worth taking. Davis helps the front four and is a really good player, and the Eagles need more really good players.

16. New Orleans Saints

Tom- Trevor Penning, OT Northern Iowa: Look no further than the tape from the Senior Bowl with Penning to know why the Saints draft him here. After losing Armstead, they need someone to protect Jameis. Penning plays with attitude and violence.

Mike– Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State: Who knows what is going on with Michael Thomas, the Saints’ WRs are pathetic. It is the worst position on their roster; this pick is a no-brainer.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Tom- Devonte Wyatt, DT Georgia: Chargers don’t have too many gaps to fill on offense, and there isn’t an offensive lineman to draft with value here. They fill their need at DT. Wyatt is a strong run defender who has good pass rush skills to boot. You need this in the 2022 AFC West.

Mike- Trevor Penning, OT Northern Iowa: The right side of the Chargers’ offensive line is as bad as Miami’s. When you have a franchise quarterback, you protect him. PERIOD!

18. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom- Andrew Booth Jr, CB Clemson: After addressing the need of WR, they go with a corner to pair with Darius Slay. Booth is a good two-way player (pass and run) and will help a deficiency for them last season.

Mike- Chris Olave, WR Ohio St: The Eagles need a WR in the worst way to help out Jalen Hurts and to play opposite Devonta Smith. Olave falling in their lap is a gift from the NFL Draft gods.

19. New Orleans Saints

Tom- Chris Olave, WR Ohio State: After drafting a bookend LT, now they need to fill the need for WR. Michael Thomas has been oft-injured, and they need more consistency at the position. Olave is a home run selection.

Mike- Bernhard Raimann, OT Central Michigan: The Saints have a huge hole at offensive tackle after losing Armstead. Raimann may take a year to grow into the role, but he will be their long-term answer at LT.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom- Zion Johnson, OG Boston College: After bringing in Mitch Trubisky as their starter, they will want to be more balanced. Their OL was terrible the last few seasons, and that needs to change. In this draft, Johnson is the best interior lineman IMO and will help spring running lanes for Najee.

Mike- Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh: In 1983, Mr. Rooney wanted to draft Dan Marino out of the University of Pittsburgh; he was talked out of it. Fast forward to 2022, while Pickett isn’t anywhere near as good as Marino, the Steelers draft the hometown boy out of Pitt to be their quarterback of the future.

21. New England Patriots

Tom- Devin Lloyd, LB Utah: The Patriots’ strength has become a weakness in recent years. The defense was absolutely destroyed in their playoff loss. After releasing Kyle Van Noy, they need a new LB. Lloyd projects inside and may be a rotational guy in year one, but he’s a hard talent to pass on here.

Mike- Devin Lloyd, LB Utah: If Bill Belichick drew up a linebacker on paper, it would be Devin Lloyd. They have a huge void at linebacker, so this is a case of BPA meets a need.

22. Green Bay Packers

Tom- Treylon Burks, WR Arkansas: After a stunning trade sending Davante Adams to Vegas, the Packers didn’t upgrade in FA. Burks will slot in as a day one starter bringing size and speed. Should see a ton of targets in the red zone as well.

Mike- Jahan Dotson, WR Penn St: The Packers lost Devante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They must get a WR to step in and help right away. Dotson is the best WR on the board for the Packers.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Tom- Kaiir Elam, CB Florida: Arizona needs to compete with the Rams’ passing attack; adding a corner makes too much sense. Elam can play different coverage styles, which bodes well for a selection in round 1.

Mike- Devonte Wyatt, DT Georgia: Arizona is soft up the middle. They need someone to plug in the middle of their defensive line, so they aren’t pushed around. Wyatt fits that perfectly.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Tom- Keyon Green, OG Texas A&M: Dallas lost Connor Williams in FA and needs to get a new starter inside. Green can play either guard spot and even RT with the loss of Collins this offseason.

Mike- Zion Johnson, OG/C Boston College: The Cowboys lost a few starting offensive linemen in free agency and need to replenish. Zion Johnson has position flexibility and can come in right away and start.

25. Buffalo Bills

Tom- Trent McDuffie, CB Washington: The Bills have the luxury to go BPA here, but they have not filled to replace Levi Wallace. McDuffie can play inside or outside in this defense. He’s physical at the point of attack. He fits well, man or zone schemes.

Mike- Andrew Booth, CB Clemson: The Bills need to replenish depth at CB, and Booth makes a lot of sense for them.

26. Tennessee Titans

Tom- Jahan Dotson, WR Penn State: Julio Jones was released, and AJ Brown is fighting for a new contract. With the need, Jahan Dotson is a great pick here. He may slot better inside than out, and Ryan Tannehill will benefit from having him.

Mike- Kenyon Green, OG Texas A&M: The Titans offensive line needs help, and when you have Derrick Henry, you better be strong upfront so you can stick to your bread and butter on offense.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom- Tyler Lindenbaum, OL Iowa: After Ali Marpet retired and Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals, there is a big need inside. Lindenbaum is a natural center but could find himself kicking inside to guard to begin his career.

Mike- Tyler Lindenbaum, OL Iowa: Tampa Bay lost a bunch of vets on their offensive line, and Lindenbaum is a guy who is plug-n-play as a rookie.

28. Green Bay Packers

Tom- George Karlaftis, DE Purdue: Packers let go of Za’Darius Smith and need a new edge rusher. Karlaftis plays with good gap control and has a solid pass rush skill set.

Mike- Boye Mafe, OLB Minnesota: The Packers need a pass rusher in the worst way possible. They also need some speed on that defense, and Mafe checks both boxes.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Tom- Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan: After trading Tyreek Hill, they need a new speedster. Moore had a great combine and has skied up draft boards. Moore is versatile enough to give Mahomes the weapon he just lost.

Mike- Treylon Burkes, WR Arkansas: The Chiefs need to help fill the void of losing Tyreek Hill. Ju-Ju and Valdes-Scantling aren’t enough. They add a nice weapon here.

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Tom- Daxton Hill, S Michigan: They signed Justin Reid, but they need depth at safety. Hill can play in the nickel as a corner if they want to use him right away.

Mike- George Karlaftis, DE Purdue: The Chiefs need pass rush help badly. Really really bad! Karlaftis is someone who can help them with that.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Tom- Lewis Cine, S Georgia: The Bengals did a great job fixing their OL and are set at the skill positions on offense; Cine can provide depth at safety and can be used on special teams if he doesn’t start right away. Jesse Bates is also due a big contract.

Mike- Kaiir Elam, CB Florida: The Bengals need more depth and help in the secondary, especially at cornerback. Elam is a good fit for the style of defense they play.

32. Detroit Lions

Tom- Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati: The Lions get the luxury of a weak QB class and get a prospect to have behind Jared Goff. Ridder is more polished and has a higher upside than Kenny Pickett IMO.

Mike- Daxton Hill, S Michigan: The Lions need help everywhere. I don’t think they go QB here as they are all in on Goff this year and have multiple Round 1 picks in 2023 to address QB. Heck, they may be picking #1 overall in 2023 (Top 5 at worse), so why take a QB now at the end of Round 1.

