On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Dante break down the four draft picks the Dolphins made in the 2022 NFL Draft. Dante tells us how he thinks each fits on this Dolphins roster both in 2022 and long-term. With a deep dive into Channing Tindall and his long-term projection on this Dolphins defense. We also go over the list of undrafted free agents Miami signed and Dante tells us his thoughts on a couple of players he believes have a shot at making the Dolphins roster. Plus, Mike and Dante also talk about which teams had the best and worst drafts, why the Bears are not giving Justin Fields a fair shot to succeed, and Mike gives his thoughts on which teams will be picking 1st and 2nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



