The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time. Ingram was a 1st round pick of the Chargers in 2012 and stayed with the Chargers through the 2020 season. Last year he started the season in Kansas City before moving to Pittsburgh midway through the 2021 campaign.
Last season, for KC and Pittsburgh, he started 7 of 15 games played, and he registered two sacks total. In Miami, Ingram will play along with Emmanual Ogbah, Jaelen Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel as the Dolphins’ primary pass rushers. At this stage in his career, Ingram is a situational player who you would expect to be on the field mainly on passing downs only.
Breaking: FA DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins, per source.
The 3x Pro Bowler has 51 career sacks with 74 TFLs and 119 QB hits. Another good move for Chris Grier and the Phins.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2022
The hiring of former players as coaches and vets as player coaches with something left in the tank is exciting! I see Melvin in the forth quarter sitting on Josh Allen’s chest. I approve of this, great move in IMHO