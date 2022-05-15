The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time. Ingram was a 1st round pick of the Chargers in 2012 and stayed with the Chargers through the 2020 season. Last year he started the season in Kansas City before moving to Pittsburgh midway through the 2021 campaign.

Last season, for KC and Pittsburgh, he started 7 of 15 games played, and he registered two sacks total. In Miami, Ingram will play along with Emmanual Ogbah, Jaelen Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel as the Dolphins’ primary pass rushers. At this stage in his career, Ingram is a situational player who you would expect to be on the field mainly on passing downs only.