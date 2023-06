The Miami Dolphins announced on Social Media Friday they signed 3 of their 4 draft picks. They signed RB De’Von Achane, TE Elijah Higgins, and T Ryan Hayes. Only second-round pick Cam Smith remains unsigned. The Dolphins obtained a little over $13 million in salary cap space yesterday afternoon on June 1st.

