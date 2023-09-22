The Miami Dolphins had great hopes for Cam Smith when they chose him in the 2nd round of the April draft this year. However, Smith has primarily been utilized on special teams during the NFL season, raising doubts about his role. He has played 41 snaps on special teams, constituting 73% of his playing time, without any appearances on the defensive side. This has prompted discussions about whether Eli Apple’s performance as a cornerback has limited Smith’s opportunities on the field.

Eli Apple has made a few defensive contributions, with two passes defended and nine combined tackles, but he has shown inconsistency in providing run support. Nevertheless, he remains a dependable veteran in the defensive lineup. On the contrary, Cam Smith has not seen considerable playing time, leading to fan concerns. While it is too early to brand him a draft disappointment, being a 2nd-round pick, expectations are that Smith should make regular contributions on game days.

During training camp, Smith showed promise by disrupting passes and impressing coaches. However, Vic Fangio, the defensive coordinator, indicated that Smith needed further development and consistency.

These improvements seem to have not yet become evident, as Smith remains sidelined. Although it was anticipated that Xavier Howard and Eli Apple would occupy most of the playing time, the fact that Smith has not been on the field remains puzzling.

Besides Apple, other cornerbacks on the team have likewise not participated in any defensive plays this season, even though they were selected in later rounds compared to Smith.

Dolphins fans have seen promising draft picks struggle to adapt to the NFL’s speed or master playbooks in the past. While Smith was initially expected to compete for a starting role, this competition has not materialized yet. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen whether Cam Smith will have the chance to prove himself on the defensive side of the ball.