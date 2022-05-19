Host Ian Hartitz is joined by PFF extraordinaire Dwain McFarland to break down every fantasy angle possible for the 2022 Dolphins. The guys start things off by discussing the team’s offseason coaching and roster changes before deep-diving into the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end depth charts. Will an improved supporting cast lead to a fantasy explosion from Tua Tagovailoa? Is Chase Edmonds fantasy football’s cheapest starting running back? Are both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle poised to ball out in 2022? All that and much more in another team preview edition of The PFF Fantasy Football Podcast.