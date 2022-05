Tyreek Hill AKA “the Cheetah” gives his list of the toughest players to go up against in the league, the final moments of the Chiefs vs. Bills game, and his relationship with Mahomes. Tyreek also starts his campaign to be the first to have a 100 speed rating in Madden.

