Reports from people on site today at Miami Dolphins training camp are that Miami Dolphins backup center Michael Deiter was seen in a walking boot. Deiter is entering training camp as the team’s backup center. If this injury were to keep him out for an extended period, one would think the Dolphins would be in the market to add a center to this roster.

The NFL Network was at the Miami Dolphins training camp on Friday, providing some limited video of what they were allowed to show. Scott Hanson, Willie McGinnest, and Cam Wolfe were on site and spoke about the Dolphins entering this 2022 season. They also interviewed Tua, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. To watch the video of the NFL Network coverage, CLICK HERE.

Second-year offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg was given the orange jersey to wear at practice on Friday. When he was asked about what that meant to him, Liam said, “Yeah, it was a great honor. I appreciate it from the top down. I’ve just got to keep on improving every single day. New stuff pops up today that didn’t happen yesterday, so I’ve just got to go back to the basics, back to the fundamentals, and clean it up.”

Liam was also asked about how it was explained to him that he would be given a shot to start at left guard. Liam said, “They really didn’t explain that. I kind of got a phone call, and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re going to have you try this out and maybe some other spots.’ It’s stuck so far, so I’m just kind of focusing on that and trying to improve every single day. I’m working on my footwork, my hands, and cleaning up my pass pro and everything that comes with playing a new position.”

Saturday will be the first practice of this training camp where fans will be in attendance, and reporters will be allowed to “live tweet” what is taking place on the field. To follow all of the action and hear what is taking place, be sure to be following us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk.

Jerome Baker on Practicing in front of the fans on Saturday: “I’m excited. That’s one of those things that the practice is a lot easier when we have a crowd, and you can feel the energy. I’m definitely excited to have them come and I’m excited to make some plays – that’s my thing.”

The five tours scheduled throughout the off-season worked to engage Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders, and staff with diverse community groups through an exploration of Broward and Miami-Dade County’s historic neighborhoods in an effort to create cultural experiences and understanding of the history and development of South Florida.

In collaboration with @HistoryMiami and @GreaterMiamiCVB, we have completed our third series of #FootballUnites Cultural Tours presented by @BaptistHealthSF. >> https://t.co/XIocQ6vxiJ pic.twitter.com/xj58TlFkxe — Miami Dolphins Foundation & Community Relations (@FinsOffTheField) July 28, 2022

