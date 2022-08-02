On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom is flying solo as we get back to our schedule of daily shows each week from now until the end of the season. Today Tom talks about the Tua 65-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill on Saturday and how that will shut up the Tua critics for the time being at least. But we need to temper expectations and understand we are just talking about practice. Tom also talks about the chemistry between Tua and the new wide receivers that is evident from the early practices as well. Plus, Trill Williams is a name all Dolphins fans will get to know really well soon as he has been a shining star the first week of training camp and what his future may be in Miami. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

