Aaron and Josh return for their final preseason episode to react to the announcement of the Miami Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster. They also ask their BIG QUESTIONS for the 2022 season and preview the year to come. Plus–PULSE CHECKS! It’s another spicy edition of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

