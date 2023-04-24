Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that the Dolphins hosted free-agent offensive tackle Cameron Fleming today. Fleming was a 4th round pick out of Stanford in the 2014 draft by the New England Patriots. He has bounced around the league and has also played for Dallas, NY Giants, and the Denver Broncos. He was in Denver the past two seasons, and last year he played under current Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry. Fleming has played in 111 NFL games, starting 61 for various teams.

Fleming started and played in 15 games this past season for the Broncos. Miami is looking for a viable right tackle to compete with Austin Jackson for the starting position this upcoming season.