Dolphins fans, buckle up because this week is a rollercoaster of hopes and cheers. It all starts with the fervent desire for the Dolphins to emerge victorious against Baltimore. This helps Miami win the AFC East and gets them to being the #1 overall seed in the AFC.

But the journey does not end with the Dolphins’ battle in Baltimore. Let us commence on a comprehensive fan’s guide, delving into the intricacies of what is best for the Dolphins this weekend, transcending the primary objective of conquering Baltimore:

Patriots Upset in Buffalo

Picture this

A surprising win by the Patriots in Buffalo on Sunday. This amazing thing happening would totally change the game for the Dolphins, making sure they win the AFC East. Even if the Dolphins falter in their final two games, the division would still be theirs.

Miami has alternative routes to secure the division title — either by winning on Sunday at Baltimore or triumphing against Buffalo in Week 18 in the warm embrace of South Florida.

Delightful bonus

If the Bills stumble on Sunday and the Patriots emerge victorious, it significantly bolsters the chances of the Bills missing the playoffs, especially if they also succumb to the Dolphins.

Jets vs. Cleveland Showdown

The Jets take on Cleveland on Thursday night, and Dolphins fans should fervently hope for a Jets triumph. Why? B

The rationale for rooting against the Browns is twofold

The Browns, with a record of 10-5, would win a tiebreaker against the 11-4 Dolphins for wild card seeding if the Dolphins fail to clinch the division. After facing the Jets, Cleveland concludes its regular season at Cincinnati.

If Miami does not secure the division title, the Browns would finish as the fifth seed and Miami as the sixth seed unless Cleveland falters in both of their final two games.

Strategically Aiding Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and AFC South Teams

For fans desiring Buffalo’s absence from the playoffs, the support extends to Cincinnati conquering Kansas City and Pittsburgh prevailing in Seattle. Why? Tiebreakers hold the key, and victories for the Bengals, Steelers, Colts, Jaguars, and Texans could tip the scales against Buffalo.

Even in a scenario where the Dolphins triumph over the Bills, Buffalo might miss the playoffs if, for example, Pittsburgh secures wins in its remaining games and two AFC South teams emerge victorious. Notably, the Colts and Texans face off in Week 18.

Keep an eye on Sunday’s clashes: the Jaguars against Carolina, the Texans taking on Tennessee, and the Colts battling Las Vegas.

Injury Update

The injury front adds another layer of anticipation and concern for Dolphins fans.

Star players like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mosert, Robert Hunt, De’Von Achane, and Jaylen Waddle all are not 100% at this time.

Waddle’s high ankle sprain adds an element of uncertainty regarding his availability for Sunday’s crucial game. However, reassurance comes with the acknowledgment that the severity is not deemed overly concerning.

On the positive side, safety Jevon Holland, recuperating from a knee sprain, participated in individual drills, marking progress from the previous week.

Robbie Chosen remains in concussion protocol, emphasizing the importance of a cautious approach to player health.

Right tackle Austin Jackson, seen stretching with the team, did not participate in positional drills during the segment of practice open to reporters but Mike McDaniel said he would be surprised if Jackson doesn’t play.

As Dolphins fans gear up for these crucial games, the complexity of scenarios unfolds, and every game becomes a decisive move in the chessboard of the journey toward the playoffs. The season’s ups and downs keep fans hooked, and every game result is important for the Dolphins’ playoff chances. It is not just about individual victories but a strategic dance of fate, and Dolphins fans are keenly watching each move, hoping it aligns with the grand finale they envision for their team.