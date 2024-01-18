On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with a brand new episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as they do an autopsy of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season now that the Dolphins have been eliminated from the playoffs. They talk about what went wrong last week in Kansas City, why the Dolphins had another collapse at the end of the season, and where this organization goes from here, as they are now the franchise with the longest playoff win drought in the NFL. They have a Come to Jesus conversation about Mike McDaniel and Tua, as well as who may not be back next year. They end the show with a wonderful game of New York Guy vs. Florida Man vs. New Jersey Gentleman. That’s right, a 3-way! All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

