On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike, Marisa, and the Bearded Phinatic discuss the end of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season and talk about what went wrong this year. They look at the loss to Kansas City, what went wrong, why Miami had another collapse at the end of the season, and whether the problems/issues were just injury-related or do the issues go deeper. Then they have an honest discussion regarding Tua and Mike McDaniel, and are both good enough in their respectful roles to take Miami on a deep playoff run or a Super Bowl in the coming years? And as we look ahead to what should be a busy Miami Dolphins offseason. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

