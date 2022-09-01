Usually the announcement of team captains isn’t a big deal around the NFL. Last season the Dolphins though were only one of two teams to not have their starting quarterback as a team captain which caused some controversy and made headlines. Today the Dolphins announced their 2022 captains and Tua was named a team captain for the first time since he has been in the NFL.

The other team captains are Xavien Howard, Tyreek Hill, Elandon Roberts, Jevon Holland, Christian Wilkins, and Terron Armstead.