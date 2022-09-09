American Football is one of the most popular sports in the United States, and the NFL is the pinnacle of the sport. There are 32 teams in the NFL and each one represents a different city, one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. The new NFL season is just around the corner and the Miami Dolphins are ready to take the field and have released their schedule for the 2022 season! Led by head coach Mike McDaniel, the team is determined to make waves in the NFL this season. The team has shown vast improvement in recent years, and they are poised to make a serious run at the playoffs this year. home games will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, one of the most iconic American football stadiums in the country.

Their first game will be a home game against the New England Patriots on September 11th. Patriots tickets are some of the most coveted in all of football so it is sure to be a matchup worth watching. Following the game with the Patriots will see the Dolphins playing against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 18th September in an away game. Then on the 25th of September, the Dolphins take on their long-time rival the Buffalo Bills on their home turf the Hard Rock Stadium.

In October, the Dolphins face the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium for an epic showdown on the 9th. Come the 16th the Minnesota Vikings arrive at Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Fins. The Miami Dolphins remain on their home turf for their next game on the 24th as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town. Rounding out October the Detroit Lions invite the Dolphins to the Ford Field stadium on the 30th. In November, the Dolphins will come up against the Chicago Bears away at Soldier Field, whilst the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans will face the Fins on their home turf.

Come winter the San Francisco 49ers will invite the Miami Dolphins to Levi’s Stadium on the 4th of December. Then it’s onto the SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Fins on the 11th. Once again on the 18th the Bills and the Fins will clash at the Bills Stadium, with a final match of 2022 being played on the 25th, Christmas Day which will see the Green Bay Packers meet the Dolphins on their home turf for a festive match.

Finally, in January of 2023, the New England Patriots will invite the Miami Dolphins to their home turf at Gillette Stadium on the 1st, New Year’s Day. The final listed match of the new season is set for the 8th of January, with the Miami Dolphins inviting the New York Jets to the Hard Rock Stadium for a frosty showdown.

So if you’re looking for some exciting American Football action with plenty of chances for live betting Canada, mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting season of Miami Dolphins football. Go Fins!