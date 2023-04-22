Another off-season, another “quarterback controversy” surrounding the Miami Dolphins. I’m sure all Dol-fans saw the trending video with seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady, not directly saying “no” when asked about potentially coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins in 2023. “I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” said Brady. “I wouldn’t necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well & several of them play for Miami.” There have been ties to Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins since the New England Patriots dynasty ended, when Brady became a free agent, even resulting in the ‘Fins losing their 2023 first-round draft pick due to Stephen Ross’s recruiting efforts of both Brady and Sean Payton.

As great as it could have been to land Brady following the 2019 season – and we still do not know for certain if Ryan Fitzpatrick was “that guy” a team was sticking with – Brady signed in Tampa Bay and led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in 2020. Brady’s experience, pedigree, and accomplishments in the NFL are unparalleled. In February, the future Hall of Famer announced (again) that he retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a season in which he threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns, taking Tampa Bay back to the playoffs.

However, the pipedream of landing Brady and bringing him into play quarterback for the Dolphins needs to remain as one. Should he decide to return and join his third team, Brady enters the 2023 season at 46 years old, and to come to Miami, Brady would need to acclimate himself to both the offensive system and the playmakers the Dolphins currently have. Additionally, he is currently signed to a FOX contract but has mentioned he wants to take a gap year before joining the booth in 2024.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Dolphins’ quarterback room seems to be as stable as it has been in recent memory. With the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa under Head Coach Mike McDaniel, the signing of hometown kid Mike White, and the second season for Skylar Thompson, Miami has three QBs with NFL starting experience. Tagovailoa is undoubtedly the Dolphins’ starting quarterback; there are no more questions about his talent. The 2022 season proved that Tua is one of the more talented signal-callers in the league. He thrived with McDaniel running the offense, putting up career highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdown passes (25), despite battling injuries that shortened his season.

Unfortunately, Tua has dealt with brutal injuries throughout his collegiate and professional career, so Miami’s need for an experienced backup was a priority in the offseason. Although Mike White is not as experienced as Teddy Bridgewater, landing the quarterback could be one of the more underrated moves of the off-season. There should be a quarterback battle between White and Thompson for the backup quarterback position in training camp. With both offering starting experience, the Dolphins are currently set at quarterback.

Tua spent time this offseason training in jiu-jitsu, preparing himself for taking safer hits and helping him stay healthy on the field and playing quarterback. He has shown throughout his career that the Dolphins are a better football team when he is active, and the only question that remains is IF he can remain healthy for an entire season.

Everything that [General Manager] Chris Grier and McDaniel have done this offseason has shown that they believe in what Tua is able to do on the football field and why McDaniel was hired in the first place. Their focus has been to put Tua in a position to succeed, and that effort has worked. Picking up Tua’s fifth-year option was an easy decision; it locks in the franchise quarterback, at a reasonable rate, for the next two seasons while the Dolphins’ Super Bowl window has cracked open.

A second season under McDaniel with Tua at quarterback, elite weapons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and possibly a backfield Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook (eyeball emoji), in addition to improvements along the offensive line and on the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins are legitimate contenders in a loaded AFC. The future is bright in Miami, even without bringing in Brady.