With the new contracts given to Zach Sieler and Alec Ingold, the Dolphins’ salary cap situation has changed not only in 2023 but also moving forward for what it is forecasted to be in 2024. Per Omar Kelly of Sports Illustrated, the Dolphins currently have $4.6 million in open salary cap space heading into the 2023 season. Also, Miami is forecasted to be $26.5 million over the 2024 salary cap. They were projected to be $32 million over the cap before the Ingold/Sieler moves.

Plenty of way to bring that total down outside of the well known purges. Zach Sieler and Alec Ingold can each turn their base salary to roster bonuses and Miami could create $6-7M in additional cap space. So that leaves Miami $20M in the hole and two cuts takes care of that. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 6, 2023

With the salary cap, one thing to remember is that it is a fluid situation in that there are always simple moves that can be made at any time to open up cap space if needed in an emergency. But as Omar states in his tweet, having $4.6 million available heading into the 2023 season is a healthy amount of money to have available on hand.