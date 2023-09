On Saturday the Miami Dolphins ruled superstar WR Jaylen Waddle out for Sunday’s game vs Denver. Waddle is still in the concussion protocol. The Dolphins then elevated Robbie Chosen/Chosen Anderson/Robbie Anderson from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

