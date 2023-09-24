The Miami Dolphins come home for the first time this season, coming off of two hard-fought victories. One was a high-scoring affair, and the second was a tough it-out, take what they give you game. Mike McDaniel is quickly putting the rest of the NFL on notice with his ability to gameplan, play-call, and adjust when needed. This team looks built and fully ready to be able to win in any fashion, which is impressive. The Broncos are coming in after losing their first two games. Short-handed on the defensive side themselves, will they be able to go toe to toe with Miami’s high-flying offense and improved defense?

Quarterback

Tua came out week one guns blazing, putting up over 450 yards to go with three touchdowns and one interception. He, alone, helped win the fantasy team’s week one matchup. Week two, as predicted, faced a defensive scheme that aimed at taking away Miami’s strength, the deep game. This worked to an extent; no receptions went for more than 32, and that one was a short pass which Waddle made a lot more out of. Ending week 2 with just under 250 yards and one touchdown was solid but not the explosiveness fantasy managers hoped for. Week three is a bit of a mixed bag; Denver announced that two of its biggest players, Justin Simmons and Frank Clark, are listed out. This certainly helps Miami, but at the same time, Jaylen Waddle was just announced to be out due to the concussion he sustained in week 2. Surtain II is one of the top young cornerbacks in the league, but he will be matched up, most likely against Tyreek Hill for most of the game. Tua will look early and often for Tyreek,

Prediction: 315 yards, 3 Touchdowns.

Wide Receivers

As we just found out, Jaylen Waddle has been ruled out for this game. He did participate in practice on a limited basis the past two days, which gave him a chance, but it appears to be a chance that Miami will not take. It seems the smart play may hold him out and get him 100% for next week’s matchup against the Bills, which is turning out to be one of the biggest games of the early part of the season. Tyreek Hill absolutely went off in week 1 for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, at times singlehandedly providing all the offense the team needed. The Patriots incorporated a solid game plan, which took away the deep game to which they limited Hill to 40 yards and one short touchdown. Knowing how competitive he is, Hill will be looking to get back onto his 2,000-yard pace and provide a big game for the home team. Braxton Berrios will more than likely be the one who reaps the benefits of Waddle being out. He has been solid in his first two games and will be looking to re-introduce himself to Miami’s fan base quickly. River Cracraft and Ezukanma will also get some chances as the game progresses.

Prediction: Hill – 9 receptions, 148 yards and two touchdowns. Berrios – 5 receptions 66 yards. Cracraft – 4 receptions 45 yards. Ezukanma – 3 receptions, 38 yards.

Running Backs

What a difference a week makes when it comes to the running game. Running the ball was almost an afterthought in week one and became the strength in week 2. Mostert has flashed many times and is playing younger than his age. With Jeff Wilson still due to miss two games and Savon Ahmed likely out this week, it is time for rookie De’Von Achane to take his opportunities and show the staff that he is ready for action. Achane brings a different element of the running back group in which he has receive-like ability and surely the speed to take short passes and break out. Look for Miami to get him involved once he is in the game. The Dolphins showed great balance and blocking last week, running up 145 yards. This will be important to keeping the defenses honest and opening the passing game. If Ahmed misses the game, which is likely, this will be a hit; his play, albeit limited, has been everything the team has asked for and then some.

Prediction: Mostert – 105 yards, 1 touchdown. Achane – 8 carries for 45 yards and four receptions for 40 yards.

Tight Ends

Durham Smythe has played well in the first two games. What Miami asks of their tight ends will most likely never amount to having them drafted high in any fantasy league, but more likely provide a weekly streamer. Smythe provides stability in the blocking schemes well and is deceptively adept at getting out and hauling in some tough catches. He continues to grow and appears to be steadily improving with each week. With Julian Hill and Tyler Kroft still nursing injuries, the tight end looks like a one-man show, with Alec Ingold showing up occasionally as an H-back.

Prediction: Smythe 4 receptions, 44 yards, and one touchdown

Defense/Special Teams

Miami’s defense came into week two’s game against the Patriots, looking to make a statement, and a statement they did make. The run defense shored up the holes and stymied the offense for much of the game. The linebackers were flying all over the field, making plays when needed, tackles, everything that seemed to be lacking in week 1. With Jaelan Phillips out last week, Andrew Van Ginkel played like his hair was on fire. The coaching staff must know how well he plays and positively affects the team when he plays ~80 percent of the game. David Long looked much different, getting more playing time as well. In what seemed like the first time since coming to Miami last year, Bradley Chubb had impact plays, none bigger than the forced fumble he flew from across the field to make. He will surely be looking to show Denver what they gave up this game, so look for him to be even more inspired by it. With Phillips most likely playing, they must put pressure on Wilson and make him uncomfortable. He followed up a poor week one game with a solid 300-yard passing stat line with two touchdowns. As much as the Bronco’s offense has struggled at times, they have plenty of playmakers at both the wide receiver and running back positions.

Jason Sanders against the Chargers was the kicker we remembered from years past; this past game, not as much. His first miss was a play from the defense I’ve never seen before, with the rushers flying down the line, timing the snap perfectly off the edge. It’s not Sanders’ fault, per se. The second miss, the 55-yarder, was a much tougher kick, and surely the thought of his previous kick blocked floated around in his head and appeared to rush the kick, which pulled it slightly left. That kick was surely based on our center/quarterback exchange issues rather than trying to put up 3 from that distance, which Sanders mightily struggles on distances of 50 yards plus.

Prediction: 4 sacks, two interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown.

2 Field Goals.

Miami 35 – Denver 21