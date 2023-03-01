On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Dante Collinelli to talk about how the Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier should attack this offseason and what approach they should take with roster construction to get Miami to the next level. What should Miami do at the running back position? Should Miami pick up Tua’s 5th-year option, and what should they do at the backup quarterback spot? Also, Dante tells us who he thinks will excel in Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme that he is bringing to Miami and how Miami can fix its offensive line. Plus, we play a SPEED ROUND game of some current Dolphins free agents and if we believe they will be here in 2023 or if Miami will let them walk. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





