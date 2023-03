Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Dolphins have signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year deal. Terms of the deal have not been released at this time. He is 28 years old and in limited playing time in Miami last season he caught 9 passes for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has 16 career receptions for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dolphins are re-signing WR River Cracraft to one-year deal, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 17, 2023