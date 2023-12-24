The Miami Dolphins will need to stay disciplined and execute on all three phases of the game to win against a disgruntled Dallas Cowboys team who are coming off a 31-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins must take advantage of mismatches on the field, especially with starting Dallas tackle Tyron Smith recently being ruled out.

Let’s review a few key matchups the Dolphins need to win as they aim to capture their 11th win of the season. If Miami capitalizes on these matchups, they should be able to cruise past the Cowboys.

Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill vs. Anybody in his way

It’s no secret that this will be the biggest matchup of the game, especially after Tyreek Hill missed last week’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury. The Cowboys have a talented secondary with Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, and DaRon Bland, who lead the league with pick 6s. Tyreek’s ability to create separation and allow Tua to get rid of the ball quickly will be crucial as Miami also deals with injury at the offensive line.

Hard Rock stadium will be packed, and you can expect Head Coach Mike McDaniel to look for “The Cheetah” a lot in this matchup as they look to get the offense back on track. Although Tyreek Hill’s path to 2,000 yards has gotten much harder, you can still expect to get closer to that mark on Christmas Eve.

Dolphins Running Back Raheem Mostert vs. Cowboys Front Seven

Running back Raheem Mostert is 34 yards shy of being Miami’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi back in 2016. The Cowboys most recently gave up 266 yards on the ground, which is the team’s most since 2012. Dallas will unlikely allow that again, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’ve allowed 148.0 rush yards in their last three games.

With Tyreek Hill being healthy, that should create some opportunity for Mostert to shine, especially with Dallas missing primary run stuffer Jonathan Hankins. Mostert is averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 198 attempts.

Dolphins Outside Linebacker Bradley Chubb vs. Cowboys Left Tackle Chuma Edoga

You could say Bradley Chubb received an early Christmas present when he found out Dallas’ all-pro left tackle Tyron Smith was ruled out for this game. Bradley Chubb, the reigning AFC defensive player of the week, has been on an absolute tear, especially since having to pick up the slack when we lost Jaelen Phillips for the season.

Edoga will be making his sixth start of the season. The Cowboys seem optimistic, but remember he is a former third-round pick on his third team in four years. Chubb has had two forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, and eight solo tackles in his last three games. Ultimately, he should be able to have his way when up against Edoga on Sunday.