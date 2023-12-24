To see how far the Miami Dolphins have come as a franchise is incredible, considering our biggest narrative is “The Dolphins don’t beat good teams.”

Ironically, both teams have the same narratives surrounding their teams. You can say this matchup is a game to determine who is more or less fraudulent than the other. Regardless of who wins or loses this game, one will be labeled a “contender,” and one will be a “pretender.”

Back in November, the Dolphins’ head coach said the following statement: “I’ll tell you what’s going to happen with the Miami Dolphins; they lose, we can’t beat good teams. We win, we’re going to win the Super Bowl. None of it matters. You have to be your best when your best is required, and that’s when there are elimination games.” Here we are, deep into what Coach McDaniel calls “elimination games.”

The Dolphins handling their own business is ultimately the most important goal for setting up the best post-season path.

The last time Miami won 11 games was in 2008. To put that in perspective, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ten years old, and Head Coach Mike McDaniel was an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans. If the Dolphins come out victorious on Sunday, Miami will have a chance to win 12 or more games for the first time since 1990. This team could rank among one of the better teams since Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino retired. The Dolphins must win at least two of these last three games to do that.

For those who appreciate the journey and how far the Miami Dolphins have come, then this is a game you want to see Miami win and win big. The Dolphins have already played in a few “must-see TV” matchups when we faced Kansas City and the Eagles earlier this season. For the team and the fan base, it would be beneficial at this point to be on the winning side of one of these big-time games.