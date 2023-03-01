Tua Tagovailoa highlights his career with the Miami Dolphins on this episode of Fanatics Live. During this Tua Tagovailoa interview we will do a live Q&A featuring lucky fans, questions submitted via social media platforms like Facebook & Instagram, and finally end with our Rapid-Fire Segment.
