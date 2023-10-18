In true “same old Dolphins” fashion, the team finds itself in a situation where the offense thrives, breaking records. At the same time, the solid defensive play that Miami fans had relied on for years has taken a nosedive. It seems like nothing ever goes entirely right for this team. The conspiracy theory that this franchise is cursed gains more credibility yearly. Last year, we witnessed the birth of a top-tier offensive unit. Some argued that the offense could have led the Dolphins to a deep playoff run despite its shortcomings. However, injuries to the defense and questionable play-calling held them back. Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion saga was the final blow that led to the team’s downfall, but even with Tua, it was just a matter of time before elite playoff offenses exposed them. In 2023, this trend appears to continue.

Last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers was a microcosm of the current defensive struggles. In the first quarter, it looked like the Dolphins couldn’t stop a nosebleed, allowing two unanswered touchdowns to a struggling Carolina offense. However, Vic Fangio eventually settled in and adjusted, shutting down the Panthers for the rest of the game, not allowing a single offensive score. Yet, it’s hard to celebrate this achievement since Fangio’s experience should give him an edge against a lackluster offense led by a rookie quarterback. This begs the question: is Vic Fangio part of the problem on the defensive side?

On paper, this defense boasts some impressive names – Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Philips, X, and Jevon Holland, to name a few. It’s not biased to consider these players good or even elite, but their on-field performance has often fallen short of expectations. While there have been exceptions, overall, this unit has been underwhelming. Perhaps it’s time to recalibrate our expectations and recognize that this defense might be average at best but not great.



Now, some might ask, “What about Ramsey? Won’t his return fix everything?” The short answer is it’s doubtful. While his return will undoubtedly have an impact, the problems plaguing this defense appear to run deeper than what a 28-year-old cornerback recovering from a significant knee injury can solve.

The upcoming Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles provides an opportunity to assess the true capabilities of this defense. With the offense firing on all cylinders, the Dolphins don’t necessarily need an elite defense to succeed, but they do need an average one. Until now, the schedule has been favorable for the Dolphins from a defensive perspective, facing weaker opponents like the Patriots, Broncos, and Panthers. Fans can sigh in relief if the Dolphins can demonstrate success against the Eagles on Sunday night. However, it’s hard to have full confidence in the team’s playoff prospects if the Eagles’ offense embarrasses the Dolphins, as the Bills did in Week 4. With the defense performing as it is now, a deep playoff run seems unlikely. So, let’s all hope for better days on the defensive side of the ball, and in the wise words of Mike Oliva, “If you don’t believe in God, start.”