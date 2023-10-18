The NFL’s International Fanbases
- New research from Gambling.com into the geographic location of NFL fans has revealed which NFL franchises have the highest percentage of international fans based on their social media following.
- The research revealed that the San Francisco 49ers have the highest percentage of international fans in the NFL, with over half of their social media following living outside the US (51.10%).
- The Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots claim a joint second place, with international fans accounting for 44.50% of both of their social media followings.
For some time now, the NFL has been expanding abroad and trying to broaden its horizons in terms of attracting fans around the globe, and on the 27th of June, tickets for their November 5th game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins in Germany sold out in just 15 minutes – their efforts are clearly working!
Because of this, the guys over at Gambling.com decided to do use HypeAuditor to analyze the social media following of every team in the NFL in order to reveal which teams have the highest percentage of international fans in the league. The following table ranks every team in the NFL in order of highest to lowest percentage of international fans, along with the country that is home to the largest portion of their international fans:
|Rank
|Team
|US Fans
|International Fans
|Largest International Fanbase
|% of fans from that country
|1
|San Francisco 49ers
|48.90%
|51.10%
|Germany
|7.20%
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|55.50%
|44.50%
|Germany
|5.20%
|3
|New England Patriots
|55.50%
|44.50%
|Mexico
|5.30%
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|56.20%
|43.80%
|Germany
|7.00%
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|56.70%
|43.30%
|Germany
|8.30%
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|61.30%
|38.70%
|Mexico
|9.20%
|7
|Miami Dolphins
|63.70%
|36.30%
|Brazil
|6.70%
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|63.80%
|36.20%
|Mexico
|9.80%
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|65.90%
|34.10%
|Jordan
|8.80%
|10
|Arizona Cardinals
|66%
|34.00%
|Mexico
|3.40%
|11
|Las Vegas Raiders
|66.50%
|33.50%
|Mexico
|5.40%
|12
|Denver Broncos
|66.60%
|33.40%
|Mexico
|4.60%
|13
|Carolina Panthers
|67.50%
|32.50%
|Germany
|4.50%
|14
|New Orleans Saints
|67.50%
|32.50%
|Brazil
|3.60%
|15
|Baltimore Ravens
|67.80%
|32.20%
|Mexico
|4.00%
|16
|Cincinnati Bengals
|68.20%
|31.80%
|Canada
|2.50%
|17
|New York Giants
|68.30%
|31.70%
|Brazil
|4.00%
|18
|Atlanta Falcons
|69.20%
|30.80%
|Germany
|4.10%
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|69.40%
|30.60%
|Mexico
|3.00%
|20
|Indianapolis Colts
|71%
|29.00%
|Mexico
|4.30%
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|72.70%
|27.30%
|Mexico
|5.80%
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|73.50%
|26.50%
|China
|2.30%
|23
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|73.70%
|26.30%
|Canada
|1.90%
|24
|Kansas City Chiefs
|73.90%
|26.10%
|Germany
|2.40%
|25
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|75.20%
|24.80%
|United Kingdom
|2.30%
|26
|Detroit Lions
|75.30%
|24.70%
|China
|2.40%
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|75.80%
|24.20%
|Canada
|4.60%
|28
|Chicago Bears
|75.90%
|24.10%
|Germany
|2.50%
|29
|Houston Texans
|76.30%
|23.70%
|Mexico
|2.90%
|30
|New York Jets
|76.30%
|23.70%
|China
|2.30%
|31
|Cleveland Browns
|77%
|23.00%
|United Kingdom
|2%
|32
|Washington Commanders
|78.50%
|21.50%
|India
|4.60%
The research revealed that the San Francisco 49ers lead the way in the NFL when it comes to international fans, with over half of their social media followers residing abroad!
The Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots claim a joint second place, with 44.50% of their fans being internationally based, with the Green Bay Packers in 4th place with 43.80%.
Mexico is the most common country to dominate the international fanbases of the NFL, appearing 11 times as a team’s largest international fanbase. Germany is close behind in second place, appearing eight times on the list, whilst China, Canada, and Brazil are tied for third place with three appearances each.
