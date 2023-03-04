Josiana Anderson of CBS Sports is reporting that the Dolphins organization will explore all options at quarterback, per league source–this as the decision continues to linger on a long-term deal and the 5th-year option on Tua Tagovailoa.

I’m told multiple people have been made aware within the #Dolphins organization that the team will explore all options at quarterback, per league source–this as the decision continues to linger on a long-term deal and the 5th-year option on Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/c6Os0hdL7h — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2023