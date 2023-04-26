The Two Old Dolfans start a new season with a short episode as a prelude to the draft. In the past, they have discussed “gems” and “their guy” for future draft consideration but have not dug into the draft as deeply as some of the offline conversations are and have been over the years. A few years ago, they flirted with “live draft coverage” in their one and only way too-long youtube episode. This year, it’s Alex, Scott, and young Jando throwing out the “guys” that they want, within range or reasonable trade up/down with the limited picks Miami has. They wanted to capture, in perpetuity, the names of the players they have highlighted as studs and contributors for THIS MIAMI TEAM here and now. They’ve been better than Grier and company in the draft (at least for the first few rounds) nearly every year prior to and at the “pick” time, so don’t discount them. Check out the young men they are looking at, and cross your fingers.