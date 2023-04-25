The NFL has been around for a century, and over this time, there have been some unforgettable games. The Miami Dolphins are a team that is never far from the memories of great football games, and it is with this in mind that we have compiled this brief analysis of the top 3 games played by the Dolphins. Keep in mind that these are all-time great games, and as such, some of these games may seem like an NFL history lesson for many of us who still follow the sport today. However, if you are Dolphins fan or a lover of the game of American rushing football, then you will understand the significance of these games. They were all against the biggest teams of the moment at the time and the way that the Dolphins secured their place as one of the best teams in all NFL history.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs, Dec 1971

This is the longest game in NFL history and is arguably the game that rocketed the Dolphins to stardom. The Dolphins won despite the Chiefs running back, setting a match record for yards covered. It was after beating the Chiefs that the team from Miami then went through one of the best winning streaks of their history.

Dolphins vs. Chargers, Jan 1982

Although the Dolphins lost, this may very well be the best game in NFL history. They came back from a 24-0 first-quarter thumping to get close to the Chargers. Producing several edge-of-your-seat moves and moments to keep spectators enthralled throughout.

Dolphins vs. Redskins, Jan 1973

This was the Dolphins’ perfect season in NFL history, and as such, this game is definitely one of the top in Dolphins and NFL history. This game ended 14-7 in favor of the Dolphins, but even though it was low scoring, it was the fact that the Dolphins beat this Redskin team that had been regarded as one of the best in this specific season that made it one to be remembered.

The Dolphins are a team that will always be remembered for appearing in three consecutive Super Bowls, and it was the period in the 70s that included the two dates as mentioned herein that really cemented them as a team to be remembered forever.