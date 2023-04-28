Night one is in the books, and the Dolphins didn’t do anything crazy and trade up into Round 1. With Pick #32 ready to kick off Friday evening and the Dolphins at Pick #51, it looks like a player that can help Miami immediately this season should fall to them. Let’s look at some of the names.

Tight End

Only one Tight End went Night one, which is great for the Dolphins who desperately need a body at tight end. Players still available that make sense at pick #51, are Michael Mayer, Luke Musgrave, Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, and Darnell Washington. Out of those names Musgrave scares me and probably doesn’t fit what McDaniel does on offense, but even if they took him it wouldn’t be considered “bad”. More “confusing” than anything else.

I expect at least 2 of those names to be off the board when Miami selects at 51, maybe three. But they all won’t be gone and a quality Tight End should be there for Miami if they want to go that route. Very surprising that Mayer didn’t get picked already, to be honest.

Offensive Guard

There are two players who could probably step in right away and win Liam Eichenberg’s job on day 1 that went undrafted Thursday Night. O’Cyrus Torrence and Matthew Bergeron. I know Beregon is listed as an offensive tackle, but he projects to be an NFL Guard so let’s just stop tip-toeing around and be honest about the situation. Some may throw Steve Avila in this category as well, and that is fair. I am just unsure if he is a true scheme fit for the Dolphins because of his size and lack of mobility.

Running Back

There is nobody worthy of being selected with Pick #51 at the running back position. Come Pick #84 there should be a bunch as I don’t see any running backs being selected in Round 2 by any team. Having Gibbs go #12 was a surprise. Not in that he went Round 1, just so high in Round 1. But at least for Round 2, Miami should look at other positions, the next group of running backs is “good” but not at the level of Robinson or Gibbs who are already gone,

Safety/Cornerback

If Miami does go with a pick on defense in Round 2, safety is the position. Brian Branch of Alabama who can also play Nickel CB on top of safety would be a dream for Vic Fangio. I am shocked he wasn’t taken in Round 1. I don’t expect he falls to pick 51, but ya never know. At cornerback another shocker was Joey Porter Jr not going in Rd 1, keeping the streak of No Penn St defensive back EVER (yes EVER) being drafted in Round 1. I expect Porter to be one of the first 2 or 3 names off the board Friday but again, if he falls, the Dolphins have to pounce. Miami is deep at CB but a lof o those players are coming off major injuries or are just unproven. Other cornerbacks who could be a fit if Miami wants to address that position are Julius Brents, Tyrique Stevenson, and Kelee Ringo.

Defensive Line

With Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, and Christian Wilkins all in the final year of their contract and John Jenkins leaving, another area Miami could go and it would make sense. Keep an eye on Keenau Benton. If he is there at 51 I think there is a very good chance, VERY GOOD, that Miami takes him.

Center

I don’t think Miami will draft a center, but if they do they may have their pick of the top one. As Joe Tippman and John Michael Schmitz could both be available when Miami is on the clock.

PREDICTION

I am still under the thought that a very good tight end falls in Miami’s lap at 51. I still believe Washington from Georgia will be there, but if not him then either LaPorta or Kraft. If one of the two offensive guards falls to Miami, that could be another area they look at. If they go Defense I think Benton the DT or a cornerback they feel that is too good to pass up is the area they look at.