Dalvin Cook has been the name floating around the Miami Dolphins Universe for the past few weeks and with the NFL Draft now in full swing the rumors and speculation is only getting louder.

Let me say this, I believe Dalvin Cook ends up on the Miami Dolphins. There is just too much smoke out there right now and the Vikings don’t want him, and his contract, anymore. And the Dolphins want another veteran superstar player to surround Tua with and to improve their running game. It just makes too much sense for both sides.

Here is this thing, as certain as I am this most likely will happen, I don’t believe anything happens on this front this weekend. For the simple reason of, it doesn’t have to.

Miami is not trading a pick for Dalvin Cook, and even if they did want to trade a pick it sure as hell won’t be pick #51 or #84 at all, even if it’s in some form of a larger package deal.

The Vikings are desperate for salary cap space, but it’s not like they need it today or tomorrow, or next week. But they will need it soon. And when they do, that’s when something will happen. Either they will release Dalvin Cook and Miami will pounce and try and sign him, or they call Miami and they do a deal where it’s Cook and a 7th for Miami’s 6th-round pick in the 2024 draft or something like that.

Teams in the NFL make moves, when they need to and right now there is no need for anything to happen on the Dalvin Cook front. If the Vikings draft a RB Friday night, that is a clear sign they are moving on, and yes the chatter will get louder for sure. But again, what’s the rush? Training Camp is in August and nobody is playing a game till September.

When the Vikings begin signing their draft picks and rookie class, that is when you will see movement on the Dalvin Cook front.

The other thing to remember is, Chris Grier has a history of not paying big money for running backs or reaching on them in the draft. While I do believe Grier would love to add Cook, he is going to add him on his terms. Not Minnesota’s. Hence why I find it highly unlikely (but not impossible) Miami trades for him on any level for any pick, early or late round.

I know this is a hot topic amongst Dolphins fans. Half want Miami to add Cook while the other half are firmly against it. I think at the end of the day both sides will be pleased with the outcome. The fans who want him will get him, and the fans who don’t will end up being OK with it as Miami isn’t going to do anything crazy to land him.

So, for now, we wait. But I do think Cook to Miami will happen…just not this weekend.