Free agent running back Dalvin Cook got some not-so-good news on Thursday when a court filing contends that Cook’s lawyers offered his ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble $1 million to send a letter to the NFL “relieving Mr. Cook of any wrongdoing” in connection to an incident of domestic violence allegations against Cook. The court filing has now been sealed at this time.

The financial offer of $1 million allegedly came after Cook’s lawyers offered $800,000 in exchange for an affidavit from Trimble denying claims of abuse.

Rochelle Olson of the Star-Tribune reports, “Cook’s initial offer of $800,000 came with a requirement that Trimble sign a sworn affidavit denying abuse claims, the document said. But Trimble has already testified under oath that Cook physically abused her. The $1 million offer required Trimble to send a letter — not sworn testimony — to the NFL absolving Cook of wrongdoing.

Attorney Daniel Cragg wrote that Cook’s initial cash offer was “not only evidence of a crime” but admissible at trial to show he tried to coax Trimble to perjure herself by changing her sworn testimony.”

Per Olson’s report, “Trimble’s sworn allegations against Cook, saying that after he threw her over a couch and into a coffee table, her forehead and nose gushed blood. When she went upstairs to wash off the blood, Cook followed her, threw her down, pinned her, punched and choked her then grabbed his rifle, pointed it at her head and yelled death threats, the filing said.

At one point, he grabbed a broomstick and beat her before throwing her against a wall. When she fell to the ground, Cook continued to kick her in the hips and ribs before she got up and ran down the driveway in search of help, but he led her back to the house and took her phone, the filing said.”

Per Boomer Esiason, Dalvin Cook has a $7 million contract offer on the table to him from the Minnesota Vikings. There are also reports that Miami has sent Cook a contract offer as well, but Cook has yet to accept any deal as he would like a contract of around $8 million per unconfirmed reports. No word on how this report from Thursday will affect Cook’s market as a free agent, but it surely will not help it. Also, with the latest details from today, you can fully expect a full NFL investigation into Cook and this matter. The trial date for Trimble’s lawsuit against Cook is slated for next year.

More on this story as it develops.