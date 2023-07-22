In a recent development, pending litigation may complicate Dalvin Cook’s free agency, as court filings reveal allegations of attempts to exonerate him from domestic violence claims. According to a media report, a sealed court filing contends that Cook’s lawyers offered Gracelyn Trimble $1 million to send a letter to the NFL absolving Cook of any wrongdoing in connection with the alleged incident. Cook vehemently denies the claims and has taken legal action against Trimble and her lawyer for defamation.

The court filing states that prior to the $1 million offer, Cook’s lawyers had already proposed $800,000 in exchange for an affidavit from Trimble denying the abuse allegations. Trimble’s legal team aims to use these settlement offers as evidence during her trial, arguing that they imply Cook’s awareness of guilt and an attempt to influence her to commit perjury.

Typically, settlement offers are not admissible as evidence in civil trials to encourage parties to resolve disputes without unnecessary court involvement. However, despite potential limitations in court, the public disclosure of the settlement offer has raised questions about Cook’s potential punishment under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Speculation within league circles about possible hesitation from teams in Cook’s free agency due to suspension concerns has also surfaced.

Dalvin Cook maintains his innocence and has taken legal action to challenge the allegations made against him. Although the disclosure of the settlement offer may have unintended consequences, its impact on Cook’s free agency remains to be seen, with teams potentially showing continued caution in light of these developments.



