It is being reported from Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston that the Dolphins and Texans will have a joint practice before their preseason game this August.

Texans will host Dolphins for joint practices August 16-17 in Houston before preseason game #2, source confirms. @MarkBermanFox26 1st Rookie QB CJ Stroud & WR Tank Dell get multi-day work vs Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland & Dolphins DBs + Laremy Tunsil/Miami reunion. pic.twitter.com/dCyd8LI8Cg — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 30, 2023