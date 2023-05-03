In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin shares his post-draft thoughts on the players Miami added to the team last weekend during the draft, and he talks about the impact they may make this upcoming season.  All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Weekly.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

PODBEAN: CLICK HERE

SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE

STITCHER: CLICK HERE

TUNEIN: CLICK HERE

PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE

AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE