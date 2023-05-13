The Most Sought-After Tickets in the NFL
- New research from Gambling.com into online search data across the United States has revealed which sports teams have the Most Sought-After Tickets in the NFL.
- In first place with the most in-demand tickets in the NFL is the Green Bay Packers, with over 3.7 million annual searches in the USA.
- Completing the podium are the Dallas Cowboys in second place with 2.98 million annual searches for tickets to watch the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in third place with 2.28 million annual searches.
Every sports fan’s best memories are in the stadium of their favorite team. The atmosphere and the excitement create a unique and unforgettable experience for sports fans, and everybody wants to watch their favorite team play, no matter who they are. So, this asks the question, have you ever wondered which is the most in-demand sports ticket in the NFL?
Well, thanks to new research from Gambling.com, the Most Sought-After Tickets in the NFL have been revealed. By analyzing the Google Search volumes for terms surrounding tickets for each team in the NFL, the teams with the most sought-after tickets in America have been ranked in the following table:
|Rank
|Team
|Annual searches for tickets in the USA
|1
|Green Bay Packers
|3,720,840
|2
|Dallas Cowboys
|2,980,680
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2,284,080
|4
|Miami Dolphins
|2,239,800
|5
|New York Giants
|1,944,720
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1,522,680
|7
|San Francisco 49ers
|1,469,520
|8
|Denver Broncos
|1,371,360
|9
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1,256,400
|10
|New England Patriots
|1,212,960
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|1,184,400
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|1,123,800
|13
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1,043,280
|14
|Chicago Bears
|1,021,800
|15
|Detroit Lions
|968,400
|16
|Cincinnati Bengals
|962,520
|17
|Tennessee Titans
|922,920
|18
|Carolina Panthers
|921,480
|19
|Baltimore Ravens
|840,720
|20
|Buffalo Bills
|817,560
|21
|Cleveland Browns
|815,640
|22
|New Orleans Saints
|760,920
|23
|Seattle Seahawks
|753,600
|24
|Atlanta Falcons
|753,120
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|734,280
|26
|Houston Texans
|693,720
|27
|Los Angeles Chargers
|615,840
|28
|Indianapolis Colts
|606,960
|29
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|568,920
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|370,200
|31
|Washington Commanders
|307,200
|32
|New York Jets
|268,560
The research shows that the Green Bay Packers are the team that has the most in-demand tickets in the NFL, with a monumental figure of over 3.7 million searches nationwide. That’s almost 800,000 more searches than the Dallas Cowboys, who sit in second place with over 2.9 million searches from the USA.
The Philadelphia Eagles help make up the top 3 as they are ranked in 3rd place with over 2.2 million searches in the USA to go and watch the Eagles.
The following table ranks every NFL team in order of highest amount of online searches for tickets in their home state, adjusted for population:
|Rank
|Team
|Annual searches per 1,000 people in home state
|1
|Green Bay Packers
|162
|2
|Denver Broncos
|147
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|131
|4
|Minnesota Vikings
|115
|5
|New England Patriots
|79
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|71
|7
|Baltimore Ravens
|70
|8
|New Orleans Saints
|65
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|63
|10
|Detroit Lions
|58
|11
|Dallas Cowboys
|54
|12
|Indianapolis Colts
|53
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|52
|14
|Las Vegas Raiders
|51
|15
|Tennessee Titans
|45
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|43
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|43
|18
|Chicago Bears
|42
|19
|Cleveland Browns
|41
|20
|Carolina Panthers
|38
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|33
|22
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|30
|23
|Buffalo Bills
|25
|24
|San Francisco 49ers
|24
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|24
|26
|Los Angeles Rams
|23
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|14
|28
|Houston Texans
|12
|29
|Washington Commanders
|12
|30
|New York Giants
|11
|31
|Los Angeles Chargers
|11
|32
|New York Jets
|5
When it comes to people from their home state searching for tickets to watch their team, the Green Bay Packers keep the top spot with 162 searches per 1000 people in the state of Wisconsin for Green Bay Packers tickets, making Packers fans the most likely to want to go and see their team play in the country.
The Denver Broncos come in second place with 147 searches per 1000 people from their home state of Colorado searching for Denver Broncos tickets. The Broncos placed 8th in the nationwide rankings of the most sought-after tickets, which shows that the people of Colorado love watching their team play! The Kansas City Chiefs make up the top three with 131 searches per 1000 people from Kansas searching for tickets to watch the reigning Superbowl champions.
If you’d like to find out more about Gambling.com or their research, please visit https://www.gambling.com/us/