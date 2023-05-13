The Most Sought-After Tickets in the NFL

New research from Gambling.com into online search data across the United States has revealed which sports teams have the Most Sought-After Tickets in the NFL.

In first place with the most in-demand tickets in the NFL is the Green Bay Packers , with over 3.7 million annual searches in the USA.

Completing the podium are the Dallas Cowboys in second place with 2.98 million annual searches for tickets to watch the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in third place with 2.28 million annual searches.

Every sports fan’s best memories are in the stadium of their favorite team. The atmosphere and the excitement create a unique and unforgettable experience for sports fans, and everybody wants to watch their favorite team play, no matter who they are. So, this asks the question, have you ever wondered which is the most in-demand sports ticket in the NFL?

Well, thanks to new research from Gambling.com, the Most Sought-After Tickets in the NFL have been revealed. By analyzing the Google Search volumes for terms surrounding tickets for each team in the NFL, the teams with the most sought-after tickets in America have been ranked in the following table:

Rank Team Annual searches for tickets in the USA 1 Green Bay Packers 3,720,840 2 Dallas Cowboys 2,980,680 3 Philadelphia Eagles 2,284,080 4 Miami Dolphins 2,239,800 5 New York Giants 1,944,720 6 Kansas City Chiefs 1,522,680 7 San Francisco 49ers 1,469,520 8 Denver Broncos 1,371,360 9 Las Vegas Raiders 1,256,400 10 New England Patriots 1,212,960 11 Los Angeles Rams 1,184,400 12 Minnesota Vikings 1,123,800 13 Pittsburgh Steelers 1,043,280 14 Chicago Bears 1,021,800 15 Detroit Lions 968,400 16 Cincinnati Bengals 962,520 17 Tennessee Titans 922,920 18 Carolina Panthers 921,480 19 Baltimore Ravens 840,720 20 Buffalo Bills 817,560 21 Cleveland Browns 815,640 22 New Orleans Saints 760,920 23 Seattle Seahawks 753,600 24 Atlanta Falcons 753,120 25 Jacksonville Jaguars 734,280 26 Houston Texans 693,720 27 Los Angeles Chargers 615,840 28 Indianapolis Colts 606,960 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 568,920 30 Arizona Cardinals 370,200 31 Washington Commanders 307,200 32 New York Jets 268,560

The research shows that the Green Bay Packers are the team that has the most in-demand tickets in the NFL, with a monumental figure of over 3.7 million searches nationwide. That’s almost 800,000 more searches than the Dallas Cowboys, who sit in second place with over 2.9 million searches from the USA.

The Philadelphia Eagles help make up the top 3 as they are ranked in 3rd place with over 2.2 million searches in the USA to go and watch the Eagles.

The following table ranks every NFL team in order of highest amount of online searches for tickets in their home state, adjusted for population:

Rank Team Annual searches per 1,000 people in home state 1 Green Bay Packers 162 2 Denver Broncos 147 3 Kansas City Chiefs 131 4 Minnesota Vikings 115 5 New England Patriots 79 6 Philadelphia Eagles 71 7 Baltimore Ravens 70 8 New Orleans Saints 65 9 Seattle Seahawks 63 10 Detroit Lions 58 11 Dallas Cowboys 54 12 Indianapolis Colts 53 13 Miami Dolphins 52 14 Las Vegas Raiders 51 15 Tennessee Titans 45 16 Atlanta Falcons 43 17 Cincinnati Bengals 43 18 Chicago Bears 42 19 Cleveland Browns 41 20 Carolina Panthers 38 21 Arizona Cardinals 33 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 30 23 Buffalo Bills 25 24 San Francisco 49ers 24 25 Jacksonville Jaguars 24 26 Los Angeles Rams 23 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 28 Houston Texans 12 29 Washington Commanders 12 30 New York Giants 11 31 Los Angeles Chargers 11 32 New York Jets 5

When it comes to people from their home state searching for tickets to watch their team, the Green Bay Packers keep the top spot with 162 searches per 1000 people in the state of Wisconsin for Green Bay Packers tickets, making Packers fans the most likely to want to go and see their team play in the country.

The Denver Broncos come in second place with 147 searches per 1000 people from their home state of Colorado searching for Denver Broncos tickets. The Broncos placed 8th in the nationwide rankings of the most sought-after tickets, which shows that the people of Colorado love watching their team play! The Kansas City Chiefs make up the top three with 131 searches per 1000 people from Kansas searching for tickets to watch the reigning Superbowl champions.

If you'd like to find out more about Gambling.com or their research