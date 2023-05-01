It’s almost here! The schedule for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will be released on Thursday, May 11th, with all the glitz and glamour the NFL has put on schedule releases.

After the 2022 Miami Dolphins made a push into the post-season and came very close to a first-round upset, one would imagine the Dolphins will get some love when it comes to primetime games. The addition of Vic Fangio, Jalen Ramsey, and a healthy Tua Tagovailoa makes this team incredibly watchable, and I firmly believe we will see that from the schedule makers. Below I will give my ideal schedule for the Dolphins and break down my thought process.

(TO BE CLEAR, THIS IS JUST A PREDICTION AND NOT THE ACTUAL SCHEDULE)

Week Opponent Date/Time 1 @ Baltimore Ravens 9/10, 1PM 2 Vs New York Jets 9/17, 4:30PM 3 @ Buffalo Bills 9/25, 8:15PM (MNF) 4 Vs Las Vegas Raiders 10/1, 1PM 5 Vs Carolina Panthers 10/8, 8:15PM (TNF) 6 @ New England Patriots 10/15, 1PM 7 BYE WEEK 8 Vs Denver Broncos 10/29, 1PM 9 @ Los Angeles Chargers 11/6, 8:15PM (MNF) 10 Vs Tennessee Titans 11/12, 1PM 11 @ Philadelphia Eagles 11/19, 4:30 PM 12 Vs New York Giants 11/26, 1PM 13 Vs New England Patriots 12/3, 1PM 14 @ Kansas City Chiefs 12/10, 8:15PM (SNF) 15 Vs Dallas Cowboys 12/17, 4:30PM 16 @ Washington Commanders 12/24, 1PM 17 Vs Buffalo Bills 1/8, 1PM 18 @ New York Jets 1/15, 4:15PM

I peg the Dolphins with four primetime games. 2 Monday, 1 Sunday, and the mandatory Thursday night game. With the Dolphins and Bills rivalry seemingly making a comeback, that game early in the year in Buffalo makes sense for primetime based on the three games last season having a point differential of 4. The Monday night game in LA against the Chargers and the Sunday night game in KC, with Tyreek Hill returning. I believe Miami will get an earlier bye week this year (week 7) and split their home and away games in the first 6. I like the thought of afternoon games (national) against the Jets (rivalry to begin the season, potential implication in the final regular season game), Eagles (super bowl favorite), and Dallas (biggest draw). The extra game against Carolina gets kicked to TNF being Miami is home back-to-back games, making it easier to schedule early in the year.

We’ll see how close or how far away I am off on my prediction come 5/11. Be sure to check Dolphinstalk.com for schedule announcements as they come out.