It’s almost here! The schedule for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will be released on Thursday, May 11th, with all the glitz and glamour the NFL has put on schedule releases.
After the 2022 Miami Dolphins made a push into the post-season and came very close to a first-round upset, one would imagine the Dolphins will get some love when it comes to primetime games. The addition of Vic Fangio, Jalen Ramsey, and a healthy Tua Tagovailoa makes this team incredibly watchable, and I firmly believe we will see that from the schedule makers. Below I will give my ideal schedule for the Dolphins and break down my thought process.
(TO BE CLEAR, THIS IS JUST A PREDICTION AND NOT THE ACTUAL SCHEDULE)
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|1
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|9/10, 1PM
|2
|Vs New York Jets
|9/17, 4:30PM
|3
|@ Buffalo Bills
|9/25, 8:15PM (MNF)
|4
|Vs Las Vegas Raiders
|10/1, 1PM
|5
|Vs Carolina Panthers
|10/8, 8:15PM (TNF)
|6
|@ New England Patriots
|10/15, 1PM
|7
|BYE
|WEEK
|8
|Vs Denver Broncos
|10/29, 1PM
|9
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|11/6, 8:15PM (MNF)
|10
|Vs Tennessee Titans
|11/12, 1PM
|11
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|11/19, 4:30 PM
|12
|Vs New York Giants
|11/26, 1PM
|13
|Vs New England Patriots
|12/3, 1PM
|14
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|12/10, 8:15PM (SNF)
|15
|Vs Dallas Cowboys
|12/17, 4:30PM
|16
|@ Washington Commanders
|12/24, 1PM
|17
|Vs Buffalo Bills
|1/8, 1PM
|18
|@ New York Jets
|
1/15, 4:15PM
I peg the Dolphins with four primetime games. 2 Monday, 1 Sunday, and the mandatory Thursday night game. With the Dolphins and Bills rivalry seemingly making a comeback, that game early in the year in Buffalo makes sense for primetime based on the three games last season having a point differential of 4. The Monday night game in LA against the Chargers and the Sunday night game in KC, with Tyreek Hill returning. I believe Miami will get an earlier bye week this year (week 7) and split their home and away games in the first 6. I like the thought of afternoon games (national) against the Jets (rivalry to begin the season, potential implication in the final regular season game), Eagles (super bowl favorite), and Dallas (biggest draw). The extra game against Carolina gets kicked to TNF being Miami is home back-to-back games, making it easier to schedule early in the year.
We’ll see how close or how far away I am off on my prediction come 5/11. Be sure to check Dolphinstalk.com for schedule announcements as they come out.