On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom react and analyze the official Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule released on Thursday evening. They go over which months have the most challenging games, how they open and close to the season compared to last year, and their division rivals this season. And if anything jumps off the page as interesting and unique on this year’s slate of games and how the NFL organized it. Plus, they talk about the Black Friday game vs. the Jets on AMAZON PRIME as well as how the Dolphins’ BYE week falls in relation to the trip to Frankfurt, Germany, to play the Kansas City Chiefs in November. Plus, the guys speculate on which game(s) they may travel down to South Florida for this year in case you want to do a meet-up with them for a drink. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





