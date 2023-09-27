A famous multi-headed monster is the Hydra, a giant serpent with nine heads. The Hydra was a formidable opponent, as each time one of its heads was cut off, two more would grow in its place. The 2023 Miami Dolphins have become this mythical creature: Tua, Mostert, Achane, Berrios, Waddle, Hill, Chosen, Cracraft, Ahmed, and Ezukanma (that’s just on the offense). This team has become a plug-and-play behemoth.

Interestingly enough, Miami has a newly formed two-headed attack on the ground with Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane. Could this dynamic duo become a newly formed powerhouse like the legends in the NFL of old:

There have been many iconic two-headed monster running back duos throughout NFL history, including:

Jerome Bettis and Neal Busby (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Walter Payton and Neal Anderson (Chicago Bears)

Thurman Thomas and Kenneth Davis (Buffalo Bills)

Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman (Dallas Cowboys)

LaDainian Tomlinson and Darren Sproles (San Diego Chargers)

Adrian Peterson and Chester Taylor (Minnesota Vikings)

Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson (Los Angeles Rams)

Derrick Henry and D’Onta Foreman (Tennessee Titans)

A two-headed monster running back duo is dangerous because it forces defenses to pick their poison. If a defense focuses too much on stopping one back, the other back is sure to have a big game. Plus, having two talented running backs allows the offense to keep the defense guessing and run a wider variety of plays. This is where the talents of the entire receiving corps come into play. If you stop us on the ground, we’ll start slinging the ball through the air until you make us run it again.

With Miami traveling to Buffalo this Sunday to face the Bills, Miami must establish a strong running game, unlike in previous matchups in Buffalo. Hopefully, the coaching staff can continue the success of the past few weeks and make exciting plays that keep the offense moving and Tua healthy and upright.

Warm Regards,

Michael Garrity

@thats_dopamine