The Miami Dolphins are the Happiest Fanbase in the NFL after Week 3! Dolphins fans took to social media after their Week 3 game and their reaction was 35.1% positive – the most positive in the NFL!
Gambling.com has recorded the sentiments of fans on Twitter from the start of the football weekend to the last game of the week, to determine which fans are the happiest after their team’s Week 3 action, and which are the angriest.
Here is a ranking of the Happiest teams in the NFL after Week 3:
|Rank
|Team
|Positive Rating
|1
|Miami Dolphins
|35.10%
|2
|Cleveland Browns
|32.50%
|3
|Buffalo Bills
|25.10%
|4
|Cincinnati Bengals
|24.10%
|5
|Detroit Lions
|23.30%
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|22.70%
|7
|Houston Texans
|21.30%
|8
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21.20%
|9
|Arizona Cardinals
|21.10%
|10
|New York Jets
|20%
|11
|Green Bay Packers
|19.50%
|12
|Seattle Seahawks
|18.20%
|13
|Kansas City Chiefs
|17.70%
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|17.60%
|15
|Los Angeles Chargers
|17.20%
|16
|New Orleans Saints
|17.10%
|17
|New England Patriots
|15.70%
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles
|15.42%
|19
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|15%
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|14.80%
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|14.40%
|22
|Dallas Cowboys
|13.20%
|23
|Las Vegas Raiders
|12.70%
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|12.40%
|25
|Washington Commanders
|11.10%
|26
|Minnesota Vikings
|10.10%
|27
|New York Giants
|9.40%
|28
|Chicago Bears
|8.70%
|29
|Los Angeles Rams
|6.98%
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|5.46%
|31
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5.01%
|32
|Denver Broncos
|4.50%