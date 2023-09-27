The Miami Dolphins are the Happiest Fanbase in the NFL after Week 3! Dolphins fans took to social media after their Week 3 game and their reaction was 35.1% positive – the most positive in the NFL!

Gambling.com has recorded the sentiments of fans on Twitter from the start of the football weekend to the last game of the week, to determine which fans are the happiest after their team’s Week 3 action, and which are the angriest.

Here is a ranking of the Happiest teams in the NFL after Week 3:

Rank Team Positive Rating
1 Miami Dolphins 35.10%
2 Cleveland Browns 32.50%
3 Buffalo Bills 25.10%
4 Cincinnati Bengals 24.10%
5 Detroit Lions 23.30%
6 San Francisco 49ers 22.70%
7 Houston Texans 21.30%
8 Pittsburgh Steelers 21.20%
9 Arizona Cardinals 21.10%
10 New York Jets 20%
11 Green Bay Packers 19.50%
12 Seattle Seahawks 18.20%
13 Kansas City Chiefs 17.70%
14 Indianapolis Colts 17.60%
15 Los Angeles Chargers 17.20%
16 New Orleans Saints 17.10%
17 New England Patriots 15.70%
18 Philadelphia Eagles 15.42%
19 Jacksonville Jaguars 15%
20 Atlanta Falcons 14.80%
21 Baltimore Ravens 14.40%
22 Dallas Cowboys 13.20%
23 Las Vegas Raiders 12.70%
24 Tennessee Titans 12.40%
25 Washington Commanders 11.10%
26 Minnesota Vikings 10.10%
27 New York Giants 9.40%
28 Chicago Bears 8.70%
29 Los Angeles Rams 6.98%
30 Carolina Panthers 5.46%
31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5.01%
32 Denver Broncos 4.50%