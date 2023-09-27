I was born a Miami Dolphins fan; in fact, I inherited being a “Dolfan” as an infant from my mother. But being a fan of this beloved team has come with many bumps, bruises, and disappointments. Every fan knows the strong emotional connection you have to your football team. It can be both debilitating and rewarding. It’s almost like being in a marriage; no matter how hard things get, you couldn’t leave if you tried. Even though they hurt you, you love them too much. I remember being five years old and crying real tears during the Miami Dolphins 1-15 season. The Miami Dolphins have not won a playoff game since the year I was born, and now I have a child of my own 23 years later. I’ve had to wear my embarrassment proudly, only being able to champion the accomplishments of Miami’s 17-0 perfect season in 1972…when my mother was only ten years old at the time. It’s been a long time since the Dolphins have given its fans something to be proud of. Year in and year out, expectations are high, and results are very, very, very low. Some fans are so traumatized that pessimism has become their coping mechanism, and understandably so. Having no expectations has been the best expectation to have as a fan of this team. The Miami Dolphins, in the last 20 years, have found ways to lose and reach new lows. Even with our fiery 3-0 start this season, it’s hard for many fans to be optimistic, and many are bracing for the collapse. It’s hard to see your hopes after being burned by so many disappointing seasons start the same way. But I think our days of mediocrity are actually over. What makes me so sure, you ask? This team is nothing like any other team I’ve ever seen; this year is different.

We’ve seen this team come out of the gate with guns blazing at the beginning of the season before and eventually falter away into mediocrity. But I don’t think that’ll be the case with this team. The easy answer is the big-name superstars we have on this team will help outrun this team’s recurring theme. With big names like Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, & Bradley Chubb, it’s hard to imagine this team being bad if everyone stays healthy. But I’ve seen Miami acquire superstars before, maybe not with this level of talent, but the stardom doesn’t give me confidence in this team at all. Another easy answer is Tua Tagovailoa. Despite the tumultuous beginning of his career in Miami, we finally have a franchise QB—something we have not had since the great Dan Marino. With Tua’s hot hand and elite accuracy and anticipation, it’s easy to start thinking about championship aspirations. But even with Tua’s elite talent and newfound confidence, I don’t think that’s what gives me confidence in this team either. I have confidence in this team, a confidence I’ve never felt as a fan of this team, because of head coach Mike McDaniel. The quirky, comedic nerd-genius has revolutionized the culture of Miami Dolphins football. Not just with his high-powered offensive scheme and unique fashion sense, but he’s brought a mentality that the players have bought into. He’s what many would consider a “player’s coach.” In other words, he knows how to get the best out of his players beyond the X’s and O’s. If you need an example, look no further than Tua Tagovailoa. Before McDaniel arrived, many were ready to cast him away matter of fact, I think Tua himself was ready to cast himself away. It took McDaniel to recognize Tua’s talent, develop it, and build around it. We can talk about Tua’s increase in numbers but, more importantly, what the presence of Mike McDaniel has done for Tua’s confidence. I’m not sure any other coach would have been able to do what McDaniel did with Tua. Tagovailoa talks differently, he walks differently, and he certainly plays differently compared to his first two years in the NFL. In the spirit of humility McDaniel may never take credit for Tua’s progression as a player and person, but he surely is the common denominator.

Speaking of humility…It’s almost as if this team has taken on the character of Mike McDaniel. Even through his comedic relief, he never ceases to take the humble route or ensure he’s grounded in the present moment. You can hear in the Press Conferences players taking on the same mold. When I listen to the players speak, I hear a unified team with one goal: to win. I’ve never heard of a team like this so unified. You hear the players speak, and they’re all on one accord. It’s as if they’re all echoing each other. This team is focused, and I don’t hear them looking past their next opponent or thinking too highly of themselves. As a fan, it’s refreshing to hear when I’ve watched this team lose to teams they have no business losing to for years. It’s been a theme of the Miami Dolphins for years to lose “trap games.” Elite teams not only find ways to win but also win the games they’re supposed to win. Mike McDaniel and this current coaching staff are keeping this team grounded. Even after a 70-point performance on Sunday, they played all four quarters and never underestimated the Denver Broncos. That is a sign of good coaching and something we wouldn’t have seen in the past. I love McDaniel’s 24-hour rule after winning or losing a game, reminding the team to have a short memory and remember there’s always work to be done. That mentality builds a winning culture and a team that’s always progressing even when it succeeds. Success can be intoxicating, and I think McDaniel has done a great job keeping this team sober. I watched the Detroit Lions celebrate their win against the Chiefs in the season opener as if they won the Super Bowl. They were wearing ski masks on Instagram Live while mocking their opponent. Seeing my team doing the opposite and carrying themselves with dignity after such a historic performance made me happy. They had opportunities to gloat and to rub it into the faces of those who doubted them, but they chose to have class, and Mike McDaniel led the way by choosing to kneel at the end of the game instead of kicking a field goal and trying to break the record for “Most points scored in a game.” Having a coach who respects the game of football and leads with great character should excite Miami Dolphin fans.

With McDaniel’s share of adversity in his life, he’s also made sure to impart an attitude of gratitude to this team. It’s been a staple of this team since last year to see “adversity as an opportunity.” It’s actually quite inspiring. We’ve seen this team’s resilience; they took the Buffalo Bills to the wire with most of the team injured and without our starting QB in the playoffs. You can tell the team’s morale never wavered. While no one thought they had a chance, they knew they had a chance. They didn’t play like a team that was just happy to be there; they played like they knew they belonged there, and I feel confident never to count this team out. This is a team that doesn’t let the noise get to them. This team is mature and you can tell it has much to do with their leader, Mike McDaniel. He’s building a winning culture with this team. It’s a new dawn in Miami, and Dolphin fans should and can finally be excited. I believe Mike McDaniel will take us to the Mountain Top, and you should, too.