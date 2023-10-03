On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is back to discuss the fallout from the Dolphins’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He opens up with some comments on Miami’s loss to Buffalo 24 hours after the game. He then talks about Liam Eichenberg’s play at center yesterday, and can the Dolphins put him back out there at that position moving forward if Connor Williams does get injured again? After scoring 70 points a week ago, Tom talks about what the offense looked like this past week in Orchard Park, NY. And to close the show, Tom discusses the Miami Dolphins defense, the mess it is right now, and what can be done to fix the problems. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

