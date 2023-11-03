Here we go!

When the Dolphins’ 2023 schedule was released, a lot of people immediately zeroed in on this game as one with significant AFC playoff implications. Now Week 9 has arrived and, as expected, it absolutely does. The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are currently first and second in the AFC power structure. The winner of this game will make a powerful statement that the road to the Super Bowl comes through their stadium.

The Dolphins are coming off another solid, if not truly complete, victory over the Patriots, while the Chiefs are coming off a surprising loss to the Broncos. How can the Dolphins keep Mahomes and Kelce in check? Can the Dolphins offense get back on track against an aggressive, blitz-happy defense? Will we finally see the Dolphins run out their top three weapons in the secondary? Will Connor Williams and Terron Armstead return? How will their returns or absences impact the game?

Aaron and Josh are joined by special guest David Bearman of Pro Football Network to preview what just might be the most consequential game of the season so far. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!